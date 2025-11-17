George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' 55th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

The 55th anniversary of George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: The first Beatle to fly solo to the peak position high atop the sales charts was not John Lennon nor Paul McCartney. In November 1970 All Things Must Pass from George Harrison, the self-described "dark horse", alluding to the youngest, quietest of the four moptops, it was in fact Harrison who surprised everybody by becoming the most popular maker of solo music for the first five years after the Beatles called it a career.

Harrison sussed that notable feat fifty-five years ago the hard way: with the three-record set All Things Must Pass. George Harrison, "The Quiet Beatle", certainly got tongues wagging with the sheer copious amount of solo music as well as the quality of many individual songs on All Things Must Pass. George Harrison talks easily in my classic rock interview about "What Is Life?","My Sweet Lord", and "Isn't It a Pity" from the triple LP massive (and massively popular) All Things Must Pass;"Dark Horse","Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" "Blow Away", and the tribute to his mate John Lennon with "All Those Years Ago" to mark All Things Must Pass from the late George Harrison on its fifty-fifth anniversary. -

Stream the episode here

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