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Iron Maiden Reveal Support Acts For Run For Your Lives Tour EU Dates

11-17-2025
Iron Maiden Reveal Support Acts For Run For Your Lives Tour EU Dates

Iron Maiden have revealed the support acts that will be joining them on the various stops of the upcoming European leg of the Run For Your Lives World Tour next year, which will include Megadeth, Anthrax, Trivium and Evergrey.

Anthrax will be along for most of the dates including the kick off date in Athens, followed by Sofia, Bucharest, Bratislava, and the final stop of the tour leg in Lyon, France.

Megadeth will support in Hanover, Germany on June 2nd. Trivium will be part of the June 17th show in Milan, Italy, and Evergrey will be on the bill for the shows in Amsterdam and Paris.

May 2026
23 - Athens, GREECE - OAKA (Anthrax)
26 - Sofia, BULGARIA - Vasil Levski Stadium (Anthrax)
28 - Bucharest, ROMANIA - Arena Naționala (Anthrax)
30 - Bratislava, SLOVAKIA - Narodny Futbalovy Stadion (Anthrax)

JUNE 2026
02 - Hannover, GERMANY - Heinz von Heiden Arena (Megadeth)
10 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS - Ziggo Dome (Evergrey)
17 - Milan, ITALY - San Siro Stadium (Trivium)
22 - Paris, FRANCE - Paris La Defense Arena (Evergrey)
28 - Lyon - Decines, FRANCE - Groupama Stadium (Anthrax)

JULY 2026
07 - Lisbon, PORTUGAL - Estadio da Luz (Anthrax)

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