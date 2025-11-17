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KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Says New Music Is 'Probable'

11-17-2025
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Says New Music Is 'Probable'

KISS just reunited for their KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas event this past weekend and during Q&A session frontman Paul Stanley says that new music is more than possible, its "probable".

Paul told the crowd during the Q&A moderated by Chris Jericho, "There may be some music in the works. That's part of the surprise is that... you know, we like to tell you what we're doing, or things that are planned.

He continued, The problem is that so much of what we may bring up never comes to fruition. Music? Yeah, that looks pretty damn... more than possible, probable."

Jericho asked him if he was saying that there will be new KISS music and Paul responded, "I'm not going to give you any hints, but I only really write when there's a project, and I've been writing."

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