Powerwolf Unleash 'Armata Strigoi' Live Video

Powerwolf have shared a brand-new live video for their "Armata Strigoi", which is the next single from their forthcoming Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle), that is set for release on February 27, 2026.

Napalm Records Shared these details: "Armata Strigoi", originally released on their hit album Blessed & Possessed (2015) and currently at more than 50 million streams, shines anew as another highlight of the sold-out show.

The accompanying live video of the characteristically catchy hymn - including the melody impressively sung by the audience - has us all witnessing the spectacle that transcends beyond a concert. Filmed in Munich during the Wolfsnachte Tour in 2024, Powerwolf proves once more that they are an unmatched force!

The band had this to say about the album, ""We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the Wolfsnächte 2024 tour. Every night was its own kind of magic - still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich - to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. Wildlive (Live at Olympiahalle) is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we created together."

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