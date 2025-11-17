Singled Out: Gatlin Black's When You Come Down

Gatlin Black just released their new single "When You Come Down," a mix of rock, blues, outlaw country, and folk from their forthcoming EP Modern Spirit and to celebrate frontman Jake Weckwerth tells us about the track. Here is the story:
"When You Come Down" was written at the turnaround period of my life. A time of reflection. A brief moment on that last helicopter out of the war zone where you catch the full glimpse of the carnage below you burning. This song is acknowledgement, reflection, sheer will, and action behind the desire for a better quality of life.
"When You Come Down" also serves as a reminder to keep an open mind, with the lyric "...that's why you had to hear it, that modern spirit" underscoring the idea that you never know what you might discover when you stay open to new possibilities.
Each experience is different, as each walk of life and struggle is also different. You never know what you may accomplish while decoding life's mystery - and that is why you had to hear it... that modern spirit.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
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