Death Dealer Announce New Album With 'Blast The Highway' Video

Death Dealer have shared a music video for their new single "Blast The Highway" to celebrate their announcement that their new album "Reign Of Steel", will arrive on January 23,2026 via Massacre Records.

The label sent over the following detials: Packed with towering vocals, precision riffing, and a renewed sense of power, the album captures the band at their most focused and explosive.

Forged over five years of intense writing, recording, and relentless refinement, Reign Of Steel marks the band's most ambitious, powerful, and razor-sharp chapter to date. Built on the unshakable trio of Sean Peck, Ross "The Boss" Friedman, and Stu Marshall, and elevated by the crushing rhythm section of Mike LePond and Steve Bolognese, the album delivers ten tracks of uncompromising heavy metal fury-precision-engineered for maximum impact.

To mark the beginning of this new era, Death Dealer unleash their brand-new single and video "Blast The Highway" - a full-throttle anthem that merges the band's signature intensity with an adrenaline-charged, cinematic sense of scale. Blazing guitars, unstoppable hooks, and a defiant spirit make the track a standout moment on "Reign Of Steel".

The band comment: "'Reign Of Steel' represents the pinnacle of Death Dealer. The album is deep, intense, and the result of thousands of hours making sure every song is the very best it can be."

Ross The Boss adds: "'Reign Of Steel' is a crushing piece of metal delivered by a killer band."

Sean Peck elaborates: "We wrote this album while locked down in a dystopian reality. It gave us the focus to create what may be our finest achievement yet."

Stu Marshall concludes: "We spent countless hours crafting this album. It may even contain the longest continuous high scream ever recorded..."

From a production standpoint, "Reign Of Steel" comes to life under the co-production of Stuart Marshall and Sean Peck, whose combined vision shaped the album's aggressive precision and melodic grandeur. The sonic assault is further sharpened by Chris Themelco, who handled mixing and mastering at Monolith Studios, giving the record its massive, high-impact sound. Visually, the album is defined by the striking artwork of Dusan Markovic, with additional design contributions from Aley Yarborough, completing an aesthetic as powerful as the music itself.

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