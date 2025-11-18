KISS Share Recap Of KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas

KISS returned to the stage this past weekend for the first time since the end of their retirement tour for the KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas event. full coverage communications and Hustle And Co have both shared recaps for the weekend.

FCC shared: This past weekend, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends KISS celebrated 50 years of the KISS Army with their highly anticipated event KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. Created in conjunction with co-producers Pophouse, creators of boutique music vacations Topeka, and music-led destination experience company Vibee, the jam-packed weekend took place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and welcomed KISS fans across all 50 states and 32 countries for three days of activations.

Over the course of the weekend fans came out in droves to enjoy a jam-packed line-up of exclusive experiences, from Q&A panels with the band to performances from KISS themselves. The extravaganza kicked off on Friday night with a special Unmasked Acoustic Set from KISS and marked their first live appearance together since retiring from touring in 2023. Legendary drummer Eric Singer also joined them for a stripped down version of their classic hits. On Saturday night, KISS members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer once again took the stage for a second time for a full house of 2,000+ fans with an Unmasked Electric Set.

Attendees were also treated throughout the event to exclusive Q&A sessions with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer, as well as longtime manager Doc McGhee. Other panelists included Legendary KISS producer Bob Ezrin, Lynn Goldsmith, famed KISS photographer and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans. Additionally, fans were able to get a sneak peek of all that is ahead for the band in a special "The Future of KISS" panel.

Hustle And Co shared and day by day breakdown of highlights: DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS - Friday, November 14: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends KISS took to the stage for an Unmasked acoustic kick-off performance - their first live appearance together since retiring from touring in 2023. The band delivered stripped-down versions of classics including "Beth," "Hard Luck Woman," and "Nothin' to Lose" with Eric Singer on drums.

Before the music began, Paul Stanley led a heartfelt moment honoring founding guitarist Ace Frehley, inviting fans to raise candles as the band reflected on his legacy. "Before we get going, we just wanted to take a moment to think about somebody who was at the foundation of this band. We're talking about Ace. Why don't we take a moment, a little quiet, think about him looking down on us - from [the planet] Jendell, probably - let's have a moment for Ace. Candles up."

Throughout the day, fans enjoyed meet & greets, photo opps, and a chance to snag exclusive signed event posters and curated memorabilia exclusive to this weekend.

Early KISS producers Eddie Kramer and Jeff Fura shared behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the band's most iconic albums.

Quiet Riot performed songs like "Thunderbird" and "Love's A B*tch," bringing the energy and nostalgia to the stage.

Pearcy DeMartini performed RATT classics to keep the party rolling through the evening.

As soon as the doors opened, fans rushed inside to kick off 3 days of non-stop activity, music, and fan experiences. The KISS Kruise Vegas Merch Store was full of fans grabbing limited-edition apparel, collectibles, and 50th anniversary memorabilia.

Diehard fans closed the night with KISS Karaoke in the Skybox, wrapping up the perfect kick-off to an action-packed weekend.

DAY 2 HIGHLIGHTS - Saturday, November 15: Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer delivered a full-production Unmasked electric set, marking the band's second performance of the weekend. The band closed with an encore of songs including "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," and "Rock N Roll All Nite."

KISS Army Founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans shared stories and memories from the earliest days of the KISS Army, giving fans a look at how the fanbase began.

The "Future of KISS" panel brought together band manager Doc McGhee, film director McG, and Pophouse to discuss the upcoming movie and offered insights into how the KISS legacy will continue to evolve.

During the "Cooking with Paul Stanley" event, Paul prepared a beautiful pasta dish for fans. Magician Criss Angel made a surprise appearance and even helped serve the final result to some front row audience members..

Fans participated in a Pick Throwing Contest with Gene Simmons, a KISS Look-Alike Contest, and a KISS Trivia showdown.

Concerts throughout the day included Sebastian Bach, Kuarantine, and Thayer/St. James.

DAY 3 HIGHLIGHTS - Sunday, November 16: Paul, Gene, Tommy, and Eric did a Q&A with the audience, talking about the KISS legacy. Paul said: "I've always thought that you can get the biggest production, but a band that's no good is still no good with all the trappings. But the band at its core has always been a kick-ass band."

During the KISS Production Panel, fans were given a behind-the-scenes look at the technical elements behind KISS's iconic stage shows.

Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer hosted "Name That Guitar Lick," a playful music-based activity where fans tested their knowledge of guitar riffs.

Exclusive Q&As with Bruce Kulick, Chris Jericho, Bob Ezrin, and more took place on the closing day of the weekend-long celebration.

Sunday featured sets from Black 'N Blue (with Tommy Thayer), Bruce Kulick, the kids from School of Rock, and fan favorites KISS Nation and DJ Noiz.

Across the entire weekend, KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas delivered nonstop energy, rare fan access, and unforgettable moments celebrating the enduring spirit of KISS.

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