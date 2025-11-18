Motley Crue Announce 2026 North American Carnival Of Sins Tour

Motley Crue have announced that they will be returning to the road next summer for their The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour that will feature support from Tesla and Extreme.

The veteran rockers will be launching the summer trek to celebrate the group's 45th anniversary as well as 20th of their acclaimed original 2005-2006 Carnival Of Sins Tour.

They will kick things off on July 17th in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake and will conclude the tour on September 26th in Ridgefield, WA at the Cascades Amphitheater.

The band had this to say, "Bringing back the spirit of Carnival Of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crueheads who've been with us through it all and for the new Crueheads who didn't get to experience Carnival Of Sins last time around. Get ready - we're coming your way and we can't wait to see you next summer."

07/17 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/18 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/20 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

07/24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

07/25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/27 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/01 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

08/03 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

08/12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08/21 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

08/22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

08/25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

08/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

08/28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

09/08 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

09/10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

09/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

109/8 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/19 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater

09/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

09/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

09/26 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Related Stories

Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Announces 'Tommyland Rides Again'

Motley Crue's John 5 Launching His First UK Solo Tour

Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision

Mick Mars May Challenge Arbitrator's Decision

News > Motley Crue