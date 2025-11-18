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Singled Out: Loki's Folly's Retribution

11-18-2025
Singled Out: Loki's Folly's Retribution

Minneapolis sibling alt-rock trio Loki's Folly just released their new single "Retribution" and to celebrate we asked guitarist and singer Annie Kuchenmeister to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Retribution" is a song looking at the parallels of extremes sides of emotions and how we react to difficult things. The verses are an exploration of defensive and protective anger, wanting to hurt those who hurt you.

While there's gratification and justification to seeking retribution the chorus creates a vulnerable opposition to these harsher feelings. An emphasis of just not wanting to be alone forever and wanting to be cared for after being hurt. This song came out of a lot of feelings of frustration and anger.

Dealing with those big emotions can be hard and I really don't want to be consumed by the frustration and anger so it's really a song to try to lay bare all my emotions, the good and the bad and really explore all of that.

The music and the lyrics really came together as a unit, as a melody came about and an old lyric idea was immediately connected."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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