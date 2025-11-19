As I Lay Dying Deliver 'If I Fall' Video

As I Lay Dying have premiered a music video for their new single "If I Fall", the follow-up to their comeback single, "Echoes", which introduced the band's powerhouse new lineup - Chris Clancy (bass, clean vocals), Bill Hudson (guitar), Don Vedda (guitar) and Tim Yeung (drums), joining frontman Tim Lambesis.

Napalm Records sent over these details: The melodic epic tears forward with breakneck speed, fiery guitar leads and earnest, introspective lyricism by Lambesis - the essence of what As I Lay Dying fans have championed for more than two decades.

Lambesis had this to sya, "I wrote the first version of 'If I Fall' before the new lineup even came together, and I knew the song had real potential. As each musician joined the process, that potential only grew - everyone brought something that elevated what I'd already started.

"Musically it hints at what's possible with this refreshed energy, and lyrically it reflects the kind of people I want around me for this next and best chapter."

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