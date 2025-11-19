Paul Stanley Talks New KISS Music

KISS frontman Paul Stanley briefly discussed new music from the band during an encounter with TMZ on Tuesday (November 18th) in Beverly Hills, Ca, after hinting that he has been writing new material during a Q&A at the Landlocked KISS Kruise event in Las Vegas last weekend.
The gossip site's photographer asked Paul about the speculation over new music and Stanley responded, "It's possible. It's possible, you know, life's full of surprises."
Paul was then asked what kind "of vibe" would the new music be and he responded, "I think we'd probably go for something that's classic, but, you know, everything has to have a beat. You gotta be able to dance to it, but it should still be rock."
As for the themes, it would be the classic KISS formaul. Paul explained, "Freedom, self-empowerment, enjoying life, that doesn't change. It doesn't matter how old you are, you're supposed to enjoy your life, you're supposed to do things your way, that's timeless. That's rock and roll."
Watch video here.
KISS Reveal More Details For 2026 Land-Locked In Vegas Event
2026 KISS Kruize Land Locked in Vegas Announced
KISS Have New Songs 'Done' Says Gene Simmons
Paul Cauthen, Vincent Neil Emerson, Rattlesnake Milk Lead Whiskey Kiss Festival Lineup
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Live: Triumph Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Full Death Metal Tribute Lineup Revealed
Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith Fuel Bear McCreary's 'Cool Kids'
Gentle Giant's 'In a Glass House' Remixed And Remastered
Nonpoint, Powerman 5000, Soil, and DED Lead Rock Lansing Lineup
Evergrey Deliver 'The Burning Flame' Video
How Mutt Lange and Bryan Adams Got Airbourne
Warren Haynes Shares Live Version Of Grateful Dead Classic 'Shakedown Street'