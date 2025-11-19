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Paul Stanley Talks New KISS Music

11-19-2025
Paul Stanley Talks New KISS Music

KISS frontman Paul Stanley briefly discussed new music from the band during an encounter with TMZ on Tuesday (November 18th) in Beverly Hills, Ca, after hinting that he has been writing new material during a Q&A at the Landlocked KISS Kruise event in Las Vegas last weekend.

The gossip site's photographer asked Paul about the speculation over new music and Stanley responded, "It's possible. It's possible, you know, life's full of surprises."

Paul was then asked what kind "of vibe" would the new music be and he responded, "I think we'd probably go for something that's classic, but, you know, everything has to have a beat. You gotta be able to dance to it, but it should still be rock."

As for the themes, it would be the classic KISS formaul. Paul explained, "Freedom, self-empowerment, enjoying life, that doesn't change. It doesn't matter how old you are, you're supposed to enjoy your life, you're supposed to do things your way, that's timeless. That's rock and roll."

Watch video here.

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