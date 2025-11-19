SOiL Recruit Finger Eleven and Adema For UK Tour

SOiL have announced that they will be launching a UK tour next fall that will feature support from Finger Eleven and Adema. O'Donnell Media Group shared these details:

This new run, following the massive success of their sold-out 2024 UK tour, which featured the band's special All Scars set, expands to 15 dates, marking the band's longest UK stretch yet, and includes several first-ever stops in cities they've never performed in throughout their extensive career.

A major highlight of the tour will be their appearance at the legendary Hard Rock Hell Festival XIX on November 5th in Great Yarmouth. SOiL promises a powerful, career-spanning set packed with fan favorites, charting hits, deep cuts, and even long-awaited new material, making this one of their most anticipated UK tours to date.

Accompanying SOiL on this trek are Canada's own Finger Eleven (best known for the hits "Paralyzer" and "One Thing"), and long time friends Adema (best known for the hits "Giving In" and "The Way You Like It").

SOiL bassist Tim King talks about the package:

"We are so excited to have both bands on this bill with us. Finger Eleven and SOiL go way back but we've never properly toured together. And Adema. Well, we've been great friends with them since 2001. In fact, our first ever UK tour in 2002 was with Adema. It's great to see we are both still around and able to team up once again to come across the pond together!"

"Finger Eleven has been looking forward to making their way back to the UK," says vocalist Scott Anderson. "We're grateful for the opportunity to be touring with SOiL this time around. We can't wait to reunite with old friends and rock out across the pond!"

Vocalist/guitarist Tim Fluckey from Adema also chimes in about the upcoming tour: "We are excited to finally get back to the UK and reconnect with our fans there! To be able to return with SOiL on this tour couldn't be better for us! We did a tour with SOiL in the UK in 2002. Not only where they great shows, we made life long memories and we can't wait to make more with them and our fans."

OCTOBER 2026

30 Brighton, ENG - Chalk

31 Wolverhampton, ENG - KK's Steelmill

NOVEMBER 2026

1 Hull, ENG - Asylum

3 Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

4 Newcastle, ENG - Digital

5 Great Yarmouth ,ENG - Hard Rock Hell Festival

6 Nottingham, ENG - Rock City

7 Manchester, ENG - O2 Ritz

8 Bradford, ENG - Nightrain

10 Northampton, ENG - Roadmender

11 Southampton, ENG - The 1865

12 Torquay, ENG - The Foundry

13 Bristol, ENG - O2 Academy Bristol

14 London, ENG - Electric Ballroom

15 Margate, ENG - Dreamland Ballroom

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