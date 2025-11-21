Gene Simmons Reveals His Regrets With KISS Bandmates Ace and Peter

During the Q&A at the KISS Kruise Landlocked In Vegas last weekend, Gene Simmons revealed his regrets on his regrets about not doing a better job of helping his bandmates Ace Frehley and Peter Criss with their struggles.

Gene told the crowd at the special event, "I will tell you, if I have any regrets, my hand to God, it's that I sometimes, and I think we all go through this, sometimes wish we were smarter and better at trying to help Ace and Peter have better lives.

"And sometimes, all of us are guilty of it and so am I, of, 'I don't want to start an argument,' and you know, 'let's just continue doing the tour,' because you want to get through it for selfish reasons because it's working, and the chicks, and the money, and you don't want to ruin anything.

"Meantime, somebody who might be your brother is ruining their life by bad decisions. And I think this goes to your friends, your lovers, your family members.

"I wish I would have practiced more tough love and just kind of, you know, been more in the face of people that we cared about and maybe could have been better."

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