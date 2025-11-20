John Fogerty Rocks The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) John Fogerty was a featured guest on the November 17 edition of the CBS-TV series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the program is sharing video from the broadcast.

In an extended interview shared online, Fogerty tells the host how great it feels to finally own the rights to his songwriting catalog after decades of feeling like he'd given it away for nothing.

Following the session, Fogerty and his band performed a medley of classic Creedence Clearwater Revival hits, while the program shared a bonus song online that wasn't featured on the original broadcast.

Fogerty is currently on tour in support of his latest album, "Legend: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years," a 20-track collection that features newly-recorded versions of his most-beloved songs.

Fogerty and his sons Shane and Tyler perform throughout the album, while the pair also perform as members in the band's lineup.

Watch video of the extended interview and live performances here.

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