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Metallica Launch Third Annual Scavenger Hunt

11-20-2025
Metallica Launch Third Annual Scavenger Hunt

Metallica have launched their Third Annual Scavenger Hunt via the Metallica Store, the band announced via an email message to fans on Thursday (November 19, 2025.

The band writes: "Welcome to our third annual scavenger hunt! We hope you're not asleep at the wheel because, just like in years past, we've got some exclusive items alongside mega-discounts just waiting for you to find them. But beware, there's things inside without a care.

"So take these clues, this grain of sand, and get searching. Buried within Metallica.com is your gateway to the hidden category. It sounds ominous, but worry not, there are no robot chessmen standing guard.

"We know you're busy, but you can't look away because you've only got 48 hours to play. So you crawl back in and stagger on through the fog for your chance to get your hands on new merch and killer discounts you won't want to sleep on. So stop dreaming, the clock is ticking.

"If these clues are too easy for you and you'd prefer a challenge capable of twisting your mind and smashing your dreams, see if you can crack the code, guess the theme, and track down all 11 pages with the gateway to claim your dream." Try your luck here

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