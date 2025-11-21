The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World Concert Film Screening Tickets Now Available

The Cure have announced that tickets are now on sale for their special theatrical event The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World concert film screening in movie cinemas across the world.
Their label sent over these details: On November 1, 2024, The Cure released their widely acclaimed and now Grammy-nominated album Songs Of A Lost World. The night of the album's unveiling, The Cure performed the record in full for the first and only time at London's Troxy in front of an audience of 3,000.
Now, fans will be able to watch the entire show in cinemas worldwide before its physical Blu-ray and DVD release in late December 2025. Tickets at cinemas around the world are on sale now at thecurelostworld.com
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World is a remixed, recut, and 4K remastered film of that night's whole 31-song show. Directed by Grammy-nominated Nick Wickham, with a new sound mix by Robert Smith. The film includes all 31 songs performed that night, featuring the complete live performance of Songs Of A Lost World and a special five-song set to celebrate 45 years of the Seventeen Seconds album. The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World is being released via Lost Images, Polydor/Capitol Records, Mercury Studios and Trafalgar Releasing.
Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury Festival four times, and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered one of the most influential bands to have ever emerged from the UK and will be playing live across Europe in Summer 2026.
The Cure : The Show Of A Lost World was produced and mixed by Robert Smith & Paul Corkett and performed by The Cure - Robert Smith: Voice/guitar/6-string bass, Simon Gallup: Bass, Jason Cooper: Drums/percussion, Roger O'Donnell: Keyboard, Reeves Gabrels: Guitar/6-string bass and Perry Bamonte: Guitar/6-string bass/keyboard.
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