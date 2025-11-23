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Alissa White-Gluz Quits Arch Enemy And Shares 'The Room Where She Died' Video

11-23-2025
Alissa White-Gluz Quits Arch Enemy And Shares 'The Room Where She Died' Video

Alissa White-Gluz has shared a music video for her brand new solo single "The Room Where She Died", which was released a short time after she announced her official departure from Arch Enemy after 12 years.

The vocalist wrote of the new song, "I hope you love this first offering from my upcoming solo album. 'The Room Where She Died' is a song that feels truly satisfying to me; like I get to express myself in so many ways that have been dormant for years.

"This upcoming album is diverse; and I love the idea of opening up this new chapter with this song and video, which I wrote the script for. Can't wait to share more with you!"

Earlier in the day she shared, "After 12 years in Arch Enemy, we have parted ways. I am forever thankful to the thousands of amazing fans I have met along the way. I can't wait to share what I have been working on with you all. Stay tuned for big news in 2026 and see you very soon."

Arch Enemy shared, "Arch Enemy have parted ways with singer Alissa White-Gluz. We're thankful for the time and music we've shared and wish her all the best. Wherever there is an ending, there is also a beginning. See you in 2026."

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