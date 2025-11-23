Cheap Trick Share All Washed Up Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick has announced dates for a 2026 tour in support of their latest album, "All Washed Up." The band will kick off the "All Washed Up Tour" on Tuesday, March 3 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, TN.

With shows currently scheduled into late April, the series includes a two night stand at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, where Cheap Trick will perform "At Budokan" - the 1978 album captured at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo - in its entirety, along with the group's other hits.

Cheap Trick's first live album, "At Budokan" went on to become the band's best-selling album, having been certified triple platinum by the RIAA. In 2019 it was chosen by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

View the tour schedule and get ticket details here.

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