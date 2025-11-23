Metallica Rock 'Holier Than Thou' Down Under

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Holier Than Thou", from the recent opening night show of the Australian leg of the M72 World Tour.

The track from the band's fifth album, "Metallica", was featured during their November 1 appearance at Perth's Optus Stadium. "After 12 long years, the wait is finally over," shared Metallica prior to the event. "We've arrived in Australia, and we've brought the #M72 World Tour with us. Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will set the stage tonight."

The Perth concert was the first of six shows in the region this month, including five in Australia and one in New Zealand. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the Black Album classic, "The Unforgiven", from opening night.

Watch the two live videos from Perth here.

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