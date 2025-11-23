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Poison's 'Look What The Cat Dragged In' 40th Anniversary To Be Celebrated With Special Show

11-23-2025
Poison's 'Look What The Cat Dragged In' 40th Anniversary To Be Celebrated With Special Show

The 40th anniversary of the Poison's debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In" will be celebrated with a special concert at the famed Whisky A Go Go on December 29th.

Pretty Boy Floyd have announced that they will be playing the first album from Godfathers of 80s glam in its entirety at the special concert that will also feature Enuff Z'nuff.

PBF shared, "Hollywood's Pretty Boy Floyd to perform Poison's debut album, Look What the Cat Dragged In, from start to finish - right back where it all started on the Mighty Sunset Strip on December 29th! Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this Glam Rock Platinum masterpiece. One night at the Whisky-A-Go-Go with Enuff Z' Nuff!"

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