Poison's 'Look What The Cat Dragged In' 40th Anniversary To Be Celebrated With Special Show

The 40th anniversary of the Poison's debut album "Look What The Cat Dragged In" will be celebrated with a special concert at the famed Whisky A Go Go on December 29th.
Pretty Boy Floyd have announced that they will be playing the first album from Godfathers of 80s glam in its entirety at the special concert that will also feature Enuff Z'nuff.
PBF shared, "Hollywood's Pretty Boy Floyd to perform Poison's debut album, Look What the Cat Dragged In, from start to finish - right back where it all started on the Mighty Sunset Strip on December 29th! Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of this Glam Rock Platinum masterpiece. One night at the Whisky-A-Go-Go with Enuff Z' Nuff!"
Punk Lifer Justin Maurer Launches J Mau & The Kiss Off With 'Poison'
Poison Ruin Stream 'Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)
Poison The Well Share 'Weeping Tones' Video
Watch Poison Ruin's 'Hymns From The Hills' Video
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'
The Rolling Stones Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026 With Special Releases
Watch MUSE's 'Nightshift Superstar' Video
Protest the Hero Announce 'Within' Album With 'Mouthpiece' Video
Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert
The Who Stream 'Won't Get Fooled Again' From Live At Eden Project
Billy Idol Releases 'John Wayne' Video With Alison Mosshart
Singled Out: Trevor Finlay's Shut The Hell Up