Prepare Yourself For Yacht Metal

Cleopatra Records decided that the soft-rock hits known as Yacht Rock were in dire need of a metal makeover and enlisted a number or hard rock and metal stars to make it a reality.

The resulting album, "Yacht Metal", will be unleashed on December 19th. From the sarcasm filled announcement: Imagine Captain and Tennille taking on The Runaways' Dead End Justice. Rupert Holmes tackling Rainbow's Kill The King. The Doobie Brothers going full velvet jacket on what used to be Spinal Tap's Big Bottoms. We should stop there, because clearly someone has the wrong end of the stick and we must begin again.

Or maybe not. Yacht Metal is an album of metal acts embracing yacht songs, not yacht rockers drowned under towering riffs. But is that any less mind bending?

Thor sings Jay Ferguson. The Bullet Boys tear through Takin It To The Streets. Joe Lynn Turner sails through Ride Captain Ride. Lorraine Lewis and George Lynch shred their way through Love Will Keep Us Together.

The full Yacht Metal album arrives on December 19, the perfect last minute gift. It is also the gift that keeps giving. Over the past year several of the album's highlights have already appeared as digital singles, and the stream of gems continues.

Today, former Girlschool guitarist and vocalist Kim McAuliffe releases Lotta Love with Leader Of Down, taking on Nicolette Larson's rendition of Neil Young's gentle classic. It is a reminder of just how fierce Girlschool were at their peak. Many remember them for their chart busting collaboration with Motorhead, but Cleopatra Records also carries a pair of primal Girlschool live albums that deserve attention.

Nice to get out of my comfort zone on this brilliant project, says Kim. Great players on this track too, Leader Of Down. Enjoy.

It becomes clear that many of the artists were already fans of the originals.

Thor says of Thunder Island, I was there when this music hit the airwaves in the seventies, and when I saw the song list I said right away Thunder Island. It was the obvious decision. Thunder is true to my heart. Plus it is a thunderously fun track.

Lorraine Lewis adds, It was a no brainer to record the Captain and Tennille hit. I love the song and long before Femme Fatale I sang it in my lounge act back home. It is a classic and George and I did our own thing with it.

Doogie White reflects on Elvin Bishop's Fooled Around And Fell In Love. I always liked the song. It was fun stepping outside the kind of music I am used to playing.

Tim Ripper Owens, covering Exile's Kiss You All Over, reminds us that yacht rock is built on so many amazing songs and writers. I actually like the so called yacht rock music.

With contributions from Chris Poland, Graham Bonnet, Bob Daisley, Marcus Nand, Bumblefoot, Cherie Currie, Mick Box, Tantric and many other metal veterans, Yacht Metal offers a rare crossover that bridges genres with surprising grace.

Start with Lotta Love and by the time the album reaches shore, you will be kissing it all over too.

Tracklisting

1. Lotta Love - Kim McAuliffe, Leader Of Down

2. Magnet And Steel - Cherie Currie, Mick Box

3. Escape (The Pina Colada Song) - Ronnie Romero, Britt Lightning

4. Ride Captain Ride - Joe Lynn Turner, Marcus Nand

5. Just The Two Of Us - Graham Bonnet, Ron Bumblefoot Thal

6. Takin It To The Streets - Bullet Boys, Bob Daisley, Mick Box

7. Love Will Keep Us Together - George Lynch, Femme Fatale

8. You Can Do Magic - Phil Soussan, Mick Box, Marc Lopes

9. Kiss You All Over - Tim Ripper Owens, Vinnie Moore

10. Sailing - Babylon A D

11. Moonlight Feels Right - Chris Poland, Tantric

12. Fooled Around And Fell In Love - Ross The Boss, Doogie White

13. Thunder Island - Thor, Steve Morse

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