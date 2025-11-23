The Devil Wears Prada were forced to cut their Paris concert short after frontman Mike Hranica was hospitalized for an undisclosed reason. As a result of the hospitalization the band has also been forced to cancel the Vienna stop of their current tour with Ice Nine Kills and Creeper.
The shared the news via Their Facebook/Instagram story. They wrote the following on Sunday (November 23rd), "Our deepest apologies to our friends in Vienna as we're unable to make the show tonight.
"Mike was hospitalized before we could finish our show in Paris, and we're taking an addition day of rest to prepare for the rest of the tour supporting Ice Nine Kills."
They added, "Mike is recuperating. We promise we'll be back in Paris and Vienna next year, we appreciate your understanding and look forward to next time around!"
The band is currently out touring Europe with Ice Nine Kills and Creeper.
11/24 Munich, DE @ Zenith
11/26 Brussels, BE @ A.B.
11/27 Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/28 Prague, CZ @ Sasazu
11/30 Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee
12/01 Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
12/02 Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
12/04 Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
12/05 Tilburg, NL @ 013
12/06 Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
12/08 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
12/09 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
12/10 Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
12/12 London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
The Devil Wears Prada Parted Ways With Mason Nagy (2025 In Review)
The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Mike Hranica Hospitalized
The Devil Wears Prada Launching Spring North American Tour
The Devil Wears Prada Streaming 'Everybody Knows' Video
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Cruise News: Dave Koz Talks About Somma 'Jewels of the Adriatic' Cruise
Peter Frampton - Carry the Light
Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'
The Rolling Stones Celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026 With Special Releases
Watch MUSE's 'Nightshift Superstar' Video
Protest the Hero Announce 'Within' Album With 'Mouthpiece' Video
Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert
The Who Stream 'Won't Get Fooled Again' From Live At Eden Project
Billy Idol Releases 'John Wayne' Video With Alison Mosshart
Singled Out: Trevor Finlay's Shut The Hell Up