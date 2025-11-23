The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Mike Hranica Hospitalized

The Devil Wears Prada were forced to cut their Paris concert short after frontman Mike Hranica was hospitalized for an undisclosed reason. As a result of the hospitalization the band has also been forced to cancel the Vienna stop of their current tour with Ice Nine Kills and Creeper.

The shared the news via Their Facebook/Instagram story. They wrote the following on Sunday (November 23rd), "Our deepest apologies to our friends in Vienna as we're unable to make the show tonight.

"Mike was hospitalized before we could finish our show in Paris, and we're taking an addition day of rest to prepare for the rest of the tour supporting Ice Nine Kills."

They added, "Mike is recuperating. We promise we'll be back in Paris and Vienna next year, we appreciate your understanding and look forward to next time around!"

The band is currently out touring Europe with Ice Nine Kills and Creeper.

11/24 Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/26 Brussels, BE @ A.B.

11/27 Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/28 Prague, CZ @ Sasazu

11/30 Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

12/01 Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

12/02 Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall

12/04 Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

12/05 Tilburg, NL @ 013

12/06 Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

12/08 Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/09 Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

12/10 Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

12/12 London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

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