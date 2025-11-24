Guns N' Roses Announce New Music And World Tour

Guns N' Roses have announced that they will returning to the road next year for a world tour and will also be releasing two new songs, "Nothin" and "Atlas", on December 2nd.
From the official announcement: Marking their first releases since 2023, these new songs join "The General" and "Perhaps" as vital additions to setlists otherwise featuring all the classic hits and deep cut fan favorites from GNR's early catalogue.
With previously announced appearances at festivals in Mexico, Brazil, and the UK, the 31-date tour will feature an EU leg with performances in Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, and France, before GNR returns to North America for a run traversing the United States and Canada.
To participate in the Guns N' Roses Artist Presale in North America on Wednesday, December 3rd at 10am local time, you must sign up here by Monday, December 1st at 11:59pm ET. No codes are needed - access is tied to your Ticketmaster account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Nightrain Fan Club members will have first access to tickets globally. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale.
2026 Tour Dates
Saturday, March 28 2026 Monterrey, Mexico Tecate Pa'l Norte*
Wednesday, April 1 2026 Porto Alegre, Brazil Estadio Beira Rio
Saturday, April 4 2026 São Paulo, Brazil Monsters Of Rock*
Tuesday, April 7 2026 São Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
Friday, April 10 2026 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Engenhao
Sunday, April 12 2026 Vitoria, Brazil Estádio Estadual Kleber Jose de Andrade
Wednesday, April 15 2026 Salvador, Brazil Arena Fonte Nova
Saturday, April 18 2026 Fortaleza, Brazil Arena Castelão
Tuesday, April 21 2026 Sao Luiz, Brazil Estádio Governador Joao Castelo "Castelao"
Saturday, April 25 2026 Belem do Para, Brazil Estadio Olimpico do Para "Mangueirao"
Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Hollywood
Thursday, May 7, 2026 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome To Rockville Festival*
Thursday, June 4 2026 Gliwice, Poland PreZero Arena Gliwice
Saturday, June 6 2026 Gliwice, Poland PreZero Arena Gliwice
Wednesday, June 10 2026 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
Friday, June 12 - Donington, UK Download Festival*
Sunday, June 14 2026 Thursday, June 18 2026 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Saturday, June 20 2026 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
Tuesday, June 23 2026 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena
Thursday, June 25 2026 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena
Sunday, June 28 2026 Antwerp, Belgium AFAS Dome
Wednesday, July 1 2026 Paris, France Accor Arena
Friday, July 3 2026 Paris, France Accor Arena
Thursday, July 23 2026 Raleigh, NC Cater-Finley Stadium
Sunday, July 26 2026 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, July 29 2026 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 1 2026 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Wednesday, August 5 2026 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium
Saturday, August 8 2026 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, August 12 2026 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Sunday, August 16 2026 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
Wednesday, August 19 2026 Kansas City, MO Morton Amphitheater
Saturday, August 22 2026 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
Wednesday, August 26 2026 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium Saturday, August 29 2026 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Wednesday, September 2 2026 San Diego, CA Snapdragon Stadium
Saturday, September 5 2026 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
Wednesday, September 9 2026 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Saturday, September 12 2026 Ridgedale, MO Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Wednesday, September 16 2026 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Saturday, September 19 2026 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
*Festival appearance
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