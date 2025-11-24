Singled Out: ILUKA's Crucify Me

Australian singer-songwriter ILUKA just released her new album, "the wild, the innocent, & the raging," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Crucify Me". Here is the story:

When I was writing "Crucify Me", I was deep in a Sofia Coppola haze. I had rewatched The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, and all that dreamy, tragic, feminine energy really inspired the song. I wanted to explore the violence of girlhood and how women get crucified no matter what they do, especially in the public eye.

I wrote 21 pages in my lyric document, pulling together history and mythology and rewriting verses over and over until it almost drove me insane. I'm a bit of a perfectionist (double Virgo energy lol) but every line had to carry the full weight of the story.

The production came after that. The gospel-style mmms actually started the whole track. At first it was just my vocals and those mmms, and then we slowly built everything around it, keeping it cinematic, tragic, and otherworldly. That's how the song ended up feeling like stepping into the feminine, haunting world I had imagined while writing it...intense, immersive, and alive!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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