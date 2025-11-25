Europe Launching The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour

Europe have announced that they will launching a European tour next fall to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their blockbuster hit album "The Final Countdown", which featured the signature title song.
The band shared: In 1986, Swedish rock icons EUROPE released their momentous third album "The Final Countdown" which catapulted the group to international fame with the title track single reaching No1 in 25 countries around the globe. The multi-platinum selling album topped the charts around the globe with four top 40 singles and over 60 weeks on the American billboard charts.
With the continued success of the song into the digital age, the band received an award from YouTube in 2022 for the first Swedish band ever to receive a BILLION views for any one song ... and of course the number keeps rising, as of today it's close to 1.4 Billion Views.
"The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary" tour will travel across 12 countries including UK, Netherlands, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway taking in 19 concerts. The show will consist of a career retrospective set list culminating in the band playing The Final Countdown Album in its entirety.
Since the release of The Final Countdown the group has continuously toured the world, released eight more albums earning them a Classic Rock Award, a Grammy and many other accolades.
The group is one of the elite number of Artists to retain their complete classic line up and 2026 will also see the release of their 12th studio record. As yet untitled, the album was recorded at RMV studios in Stockholm in October 2025 with famed producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, The Pixies, Royal Blood, Opeth).
Joey Tempest, "In a blink of an eye 40 years have passed and we're about to perform TFC in full for only the second time in our career, together with other hits and our favorite songs from our upcoming album. This will be amazing - we're working on making the production and show match this very special occasion."
Special Guests on the whole tour will be Canadian hot shots The Damn Truth, they have enjoyed heavy support at Planet Rock and BBCR2 and this year's acclaimed self titled 4th album was produced by Bob Rock [Metallica, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue]. Scottish legends GUN appearing as Very Special Guests also on all UK shows. Their powerful melodic hard-rock sound has earned sustained success over nearly four decades, their debut album 'Taking On The World' reached the UK Top 30 in 1989, and their cover of 'Word Up!' hit the UK Top 10 in 1994, last year's album 'Hombres' made the Top 10.
Tickets will be on sale Friday November 28th at 10am local time, with UK presales starting Wednesday 26th at 10am.
Joey Tempest - Lead Vocals
John Norum - Guitars
John Leven - Bass Guitar
Mic Michaeli - Keyboards
Ian Haugland - Drums
Final Countdown 40th Anniversary 2026 Shows
Tuesday, September 30
SEC Armadillo
Glasgow, Scotland
Thursday, October 2
Civic Hall
Wolverhampton, England
Friday, October 3
Eventim Apollo
Hammersmith, London, England
Sunday, October 5
Musis
Arnhem, Netherlands
Monday, October 6
Olympia
Paris, France
Wednesday, October 8
Poble Espanyol
Barcelona, Spain
Thursday, October 9
Arena Miribilla
Bilbao, Spain
Friday, October 10
La Cubierta
Madrid, Spain
Sunday, October 12
Salle Metropole
Lausanne, Switzerland
Monday, October 13
Volkshaus
Zurich, Switzerland
Tuesday, October 14
Alcatraz
Milan, Italy
Thursday, October 16
Liederhalle
Stuttgart, Germany
Friday, October 17
Gasometer
Vienna, Austria
Sunday, October 19
Admiralspalast
Berlin, Germany
Monday, October 20
Torwar
Warsaw, Poland
Wednesday, October 22
Falconer
Copenhagen, Denmark
Thursday, October 23
Film Studios
Gothenburg, Sweden
Friday, October 24
BK
Stockholm, Sweden
Sunday, October 26
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
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