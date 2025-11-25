Megadeth Announce Let There Be Shred Immersive Event

Megadeth have announced that they will be celebrating their final studio album with the Let There Be Shred - the ultimate Megadeth immersive listening event, just outside of Nashville, TN.

The band shared these details: Hosted a short distance outside of Nashville in La Vergne, TN on Saturday, January 17, 2026, this one-day event lets you get closer to the band, the music, the stories, and the legacy than ever before.This is a once-in-a-lifetime, ultra-limited experience.

The all-access day includes: * Listen to the new album early * Megadeth Acoustic Performance * Megadeth Master Class * Q&A with the band * Guitar Talk with Dave and Gibson's CEO, Cesar Gueikian * Photo Op with the Band * Catered Dinner, Megadeth Beer & House of Mustaine Wine * Immersive Photo Op Experiences * Autographed album-art poster * Exclusive Merch

& more

Megadeth Cyber Army members are first in line to secure tickets before they go public. You must be 18 years of age or older. Find ticket details here

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