Metallica Rock 'Leper Messiah' In Adelaide

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of the "Master Of Puppets" album classic, "Leper Messiah", from their recent show in Adelaide, Australia.

The track from the 1986 project was featured during the band's November 5 event at the city's Adelaide Oval, where they were joined by openers Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 8 million copies in the region. The Adelaide concert was the second of six shows in the region this month, including five in Australia and one in New Zealand.

Metallica is also sharing footage of the "Load" single, "King Nothing", from the Adelaide event. Watch the two live videos from Adelaide here.

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