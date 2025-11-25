Rick Wakeman Recovering From Brain Surgery

Legendary Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman shared an update with fans to report that he is doing well after he underwent "corrective 'shunt' brain surgery" last week.

Back in July, Wakeman postponed his Strictly Wakeman Tour of the U.S. to "correct an ongoing health issue". Rick now reports that the surgery appears to have been a success.

He offered this update, : "As many of you may be aware, a few months ago I had to reschedule my American tour because of health issues as I was diagnosed with the neurological disorder 'normal pressure hydrocephalus' and following hospitalised operational tests in September, I had the necessary corrective 'shunt' brain surgery last week which I am pleased to say was very successful and I am now recuperating at home being cared for by my lovely wife and our wonderful furry healing animals!

"I have to take things easy for a while but have been told by my surgeon that I will be perfectly fine to travel to America for the tour with my son Oliver in March and will be fine for all future engagements after that - and I will also be fine for the 2 Saving Strays charity concerts in Norwich and Ipswich on December 19th and 20th.

"I am also pleased to say that it doesn't seem to have affected my piano playing in any way as I still seem to be very capable of hitting the odd wrong note here and there when I lose my concentration!! Once again, I'd like to thank everybody who wished me well over the last few months for a speedy recovery as it really did mean a lot to me.

"Thanks again... Rick".

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