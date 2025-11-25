Sammy Hagar & Friends To Rock Sturgis Rally

The Red Rocker Sammy Hagar has announced that he will playing a special show during next year's Sturgis Rally a the Full Throttle Saloon on August 8th, the day after the 10-day rally kicks off in Sturgis, South Dakota.
The former Van Halen frontman shared this morning, "Sammy Hagar & Friends (Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson, Kenny Aronoff) are rollin' into the World Famous Full Throttle Saloon on 8.8.26! The 86th Sturgis Rally just kicked into high gear."
Sammy also shared a link for VIP and tickets here. The Sturgis show will come between the two legs of Sammy's second The Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency which promises to take a deep dive in to the Van Halen years, plus his solo career and music from Montrose and Chickenfoot.
The residency dates will kick off on March 11th with additional shows on the 13th, 14th, 18th, 20th and 21st, followed by a second batch a shows that launch on September 18th, followed by shows on the 19th, 23rd, 25th and 26st.
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