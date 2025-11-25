Singled Out: Her Leather Jacket's Death Train (feat. Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn)

Her Leather Jacket recently released their new single "Death Train (feat. Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn)" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We had just gotten back from a trip to LA when we came up with Death Train. We were already in a weird headspace, and during a writing session with Aaron, he mentioned a recent trip he'd taken. Out of nowhere he goes, "Have you ever been on one of those trains that goes 200 mph in Japan?" We said no, and immediately started talking about how insane it would be if something like that crashed.

That one comment kicked off a chain reaction - not about trains, but about anxiety. The what-ifs, the feeling that everything could fall apart without warning, and then the realization that everyone hits that point at some time or another. Different experiences, same destination.

The song came together fast, but that's usually how it goes with Aaron. We get one idea, and it takes off before we even realize we're writing.

Bringing Kellin In: Toward the end of production, we started talking about features, and Aaron suggested reaching out to Kellin Quinn. He put us in touch, and Kellin was down right away. When we got his vocals back, it changed the dynamic of the track in a good way - not just a guest spot, but another perspective that made the song feel more grounded and complete.

What Death Train Is Really About: At its core, Death Train is about facing the weight we all carry. It's not a dramatic story or a solution - it's just a way of naming the anxiety, the pressure, and the moments when everything feels like it could fall apart. Writing it out loud was our way of acknowledging that these feelings exist, and that everyone experiences them at some point.

Why This Track Matters: Death Train feels like a turning point. It's the most direct we've been, and collaborating with someone like Kellin puts us in front of listeners we've never reached before in the alt/emo-rock world. More than anything, it's a clearer representation of who we are right now and where we're heading next.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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