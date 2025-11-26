Sodom Expand 'Get What You Deserve' For Deluxe Reissue

Sodom will be releasing an expanded box set for their "Get What You Deserve" album on February 27, 2026 and have shared a music video for "Sodomized," which was the first song written by the new lineup in 1993.

Chipster sent over these details: The accompanying video, made from Brings' private footage of the Christmas Metal Meetings Tour, features not only the band but also Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead and other legendary musicians.

Hard, Mangy, Antisocial - You Get What You Deserve! "What the hell are you bums wasting my money on?!" roared the legendary - and in 2025 deceased - SPV boss Manfred Schutz, yelling down the phone on an already rainy autumn day. On the other end of the line: Sodom.

In 1993, the legendary lineup of Tom Angelripper (bass, vocals), Andy Brings (guitar) and Atomic Steif (drums). Before the three musicians' instantly horizontal hairdos had even fallen back onto their shoulders, the old-school record boss barked again: "We're not putting this album out like that - end of discussion!"

Yet the blood-soaked scene from an unknown Dusseldorf hotel room, with its many hints toward the songs on Get What You Deserve, fit perfectly with the music of Sodom's sixth studio album - a 16-track chunk of fury with which the band defiantly stood against the musical zeitgeist of the early '90s. Andy Brings: "Back then every band suddenly wanted to be Pantera or Machine Head. Incredibly clean, sterile, and technically perfect. We didn't. Couldn't, weren't, didn't want to!" Band leader Tom Angelripper adds: "With Get What You Deserve we wanted to return to our roots - more Venom, more Motorhead. Andy's punk roots also came through stronger, which was right up my alley. Short songs, maximum impact, straight in your face - the way it should be!"

A few months earlier, Sodom had released the Aber Bitte Mit Sahne EP - partly to introduce their new drummer Atomic Steif, and partly to have fresh songs ready for the upcoming Christmas Metal Meetings Tour at the end of 1993 with Motorhead, Kreator and Entombed. The EP also served as a test run for what would become a fruitful collaboration with then-unknown producer Wolfgang Stach, who would go on to major success with Guano Apes, Jupiter Jones, and BAP.

The new lineup unleashed unexpected power within Sodom. The songs came together quickly and were recorded in record time - raw and wild, yet incredibly tight. Brings: "There's nothing nice about this album - not the sound, not the lyrics. It wasn't supposed to be. It was meant to be completely unfriendly. The others were the polished ones." Angelripper: "With Atomic Steif on drums, we became an unstoppable machine - in the studio and on stage. It breaks our hearts that he passed away far too soon on August 31, 2025, at only 57, and can't witness how songs like Jabba The Hutt, Sodomized, and Silence Is Consent are being rediscovered and loved again. He was the German Dave Lombardo - an incredible drummer!"

Thirty-two years later, this snarling beast is being unleashed on the metal community once again. A timeless punch to the gut - or, as Maik Weichert, guitarist and mastermind of German metalcore heroes Heaven Shall Burn, puts it: "The best punk album of the nineties!"

Get What You Deserve will be released as an extensive box set, remastered and newly mixed by Andy Brings, including the remastered and remixed Aber Bitte Mit Sahne EP, plus the first concert with Atomic Steif as a bonus double LP and a DVD with additional live shows. Alongside the original hotel room cover, the package also includes the censored version with the band photo and the originally planned artwork featuring a Knarrenheinz painting by cult artist Andreas Marschall. Andy Brings: "I wanted to strip the album - which already had almost no additives and zero ballast - down to the absolute maximum. No samples, no tricks, just a very pissed-off band at the peak of its creative energy." Tom Angelripper: "Over 30 years ago, we went against the current with this album - and we're doing it again today. Nothing sounds like this record, and that makes me proud. Get What You Deserve was, is, and will always be the sound of pure defiance. My personal favorite Sodom album!"

Pre-order here and watch the "Sodomized" video below:

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