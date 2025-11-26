Bryan Adams Gets Festival With 'California Christmas'

Bryan Adams has shared his new holiday anthem "California Christmas" and announced the release of his "Bryan Adams & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam, featuring Alessia Cara, Alan Doyle, Barenaked Ladies, Lights, and The Sheepdogs"

Here are the details from the official announcement: The album arrives December 8 via Bad Records - the same day the highly anticipated holiday special premieres on Citytv and streams on Citytv+.

"California Christmas" brings together an all-star cast of friends from the Bryan Adams & Friends 'A Great Big Holiday Jam' TV special, including, Alessia Cara, Alan Doyle, Barenaked Ladies, and The Sheepdogs. Recorded live at Vancouver's iconic Warehouse Studio, the single captures the warmth, joy, and musical chemistry that define Adams' collaborations.

While much of the world may be dusted in snow, Adams leans into a more humorous kind of Christmas magic - palm trees wrapped in lights, golden sunsets, ocean breezes, and the easygoing cheer of a holiday spent oceanside. From beachside relaxation to hanging mistletoe by the pool, "California Christmas" paints an irresistible picture of December in the sunshine.

Powered by catchy hooks, bright guitars, lush harmonies, and Adams' unmistakable vocals, the single stands out as a festive favourite in the making - perfect for holiday playlists, winter road trips, and anyone dreaming of a Christmas wrapped in the sun.

"California Christmas" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Bryan Adams & Friends 'A Great Big Holiday Jam' arrives December 8. Tune into the holiday special on Citytv and stream it anytime on Citytv+.



Bryan Adams & Friends "A Great Big Holiday Jam'

Track List:

1. Little Saint Nick (Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies,

The Sheepdogs)

2. Green Christmas (Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies)

3. Christmas All Over Again (Bryan Adams, The Sheepdogs)

4. Jingle Bell Rock (Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara)

5. Santa Man (Bryan Adams, The Sheepdogs)

6. I'll Be There Christmas Eve (Bryan Adams, Alan Doyle)

7. I Saw Three Ships (Bryan Adams, Alan Doyle,

Barenaked Ladies)

8. California Christmas (Bryan Adams)

9. Make It To Christmas (Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara)

10. Footprints (Bryan Adams, Barenaked Ladies)

11. Deck The Halls (Bryan Adams, Lights)

12. Christmas Time (Bryan Adams)

13. O Christmas Tree (Bryan Adams)

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