Megadeth Recruit Anthrax and Exodus For 2026 Tour Leg

Megadeth have announced a Canadian leg of their 2026 farewell tour that include support from Anthrax and Exodus, to promote their forthcoming self-titled album.

The tour leg is set to kick off on February 15th in Victoria, BC at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and will conclude on March 6th in Quebec City, QC at the Videotron Centre.

Fans recently got a new taste of the album with the release of the "I Don't Care" single. Dave Mustaine had this to say about the track, "I Don't Care": "How many times have you wanted to say this to someone? I know you want to! Deep down inside, if we had the balls, we would tell more people, 'I don't care' more often."

Musically, Mustaine explains, "Part of the main riff in this track had been floating around in my head since we did TSTD&TD, so I was pumped to start recording 'I Don't Care' for this LP. I really love the guitar nuances in the track. There is the main rhythm riff, next, a very deliberate down-picking part, next, the octave chords with jump picking on octave notes (while still down-picking!). And the soloing and back and forth between me and Teemu is magnificent!!"

2/15 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

2/17 - Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum

2/18 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

2/20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

2/21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

2/24 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

2/25 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

2/28 - London, ON - Canada Life Place

3/1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

3/3 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

3/4 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

3/6 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

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