Yes' 'Fly From Here - Return Trip' Arrives This Week

Prog rock legends will be releasing special Super Deluxe Edition of their 2018 album "Fly From Here - Return Trip", their alternate take on their 2011 album "Fly From Here", on Black Friday (November 28th).

From the official announcement: YES recorded the original version of 'Fly from Here' during breaks in touring in 2010 and 2011, during which they enlisted former YES frontman Trevor Horn as producer. The original received mixed reviews and peaked at No. 30 on the UK Albums Chart and No. 36 on the US Billboard 200.

The alternative version of the album titled 'Fly from Here - Return Trip' features the classic 'Drama' era line- up who were reunited in 2018 to create a new version featuring all new vocals from Trevor Horn plus new instrumental parts, alongside a more organic mix highlighting Chris Squire's unique voice and bass contributions as well as additional parts from Steve Howe and Geoff Downes.

The original album was released on 25 March 2018 during the band's 50th anniversary tour and includes the six-part title track, the full version of Hour of Need, and album outtake 'Don't Take No for An Answer'.

These 2025 versions include a 1CD, 2LP (In a Tip on Sleeve) and an exclusive Super Deluxe Edition Blu Ray featuring a new Atmos mix by Richard Whittaker as well as 5.1 / Stereo / Atmos Instrumental / 5.1 Instrumental / Stereo instrumental / Original Stereo mixes.

The Vinyl and CD have an exclusive instrumental mix of Fly From Here as a bonus track. Fans can order at Amazon (ad)

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