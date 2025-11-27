Carlos Santana Postponed Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency (2025 In Review)

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana had a top 25 story of January 2025 after he postponed the first run of residency shows of the year that were to begin January 22 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino because of an "accidental fall" at his home in Hawaii, Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management announced at the time.
"I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand," Mr. Vrionis said. "He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won't be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully."
"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal," Mr. Vrionis added. "Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."
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