David Lee Roth Shared New Song 'Forgiveness' (2025 In Review)

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth enjoyed a top 25 story of January 2025 after he shared a new song called "Forgiveness". hennemusic shared at the time: Roth acoustic take of the tune in an 2024 year-end posting, that followed a different vibe from a version he issued in February of 2024 that saw Roth mashup his lyrics and melody with Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" under the title "Lavender Forgiveness."
The Van Halen icon - who continues to post new content on a random basis - previously closed out 2023 with an original seasonal holiday song named "Talking Christmas Blues."
Amongst his contributions are new takes on the Tommy Tutone classic, "867-5309/Jenny", and the Gerry Rafferty hit, "Baker Street." Roth was recently named the No. 3 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 15th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards; get more details and stream both versions of the song here
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