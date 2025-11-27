Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes Pays Tribute To Pam Hogg

Duran Duran's Nick Rhodes took to social media to pay tribute to Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg, who passed away on Wednesday (November 26) in London.
Nick shared via the band's Facebook page on Wednesday, "Deeply sad news that Pam Hogg passed away today. It was my great privilege to have known Pam for several decades as a dear friend. She was a fiercely creative designer who carved out her own unique identity.
"Mostly operating outside of the fashion system, she made extraordinary collections with minimal budgets, regularly hand-sewing many of the outfits herself.
"Her shows were remarkable spectacles that attracted an audience of true style aficionados, all of whom recognised the significance of Pam's great talent.
"She retained her eternal uncompromising spirit with a gothic soul and a punk attitude. Constantly evolving as an artist, from re-inventing her signature catsuits to the visionary themes for each new collection. The results were stunning and often exquisite.
"I have no doubt that Pam's legacy will continue to grow as more people discover the incredible body of work she made during her lifetime.
"I will miss her enormously. My thoughts are with her family and friends
"There is a new star in the dark sky tonight, it will be the one that shines the brightest. Nick"
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