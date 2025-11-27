Metallica's AWMH To Be Featured On CBS Sunday Morning

Metallica fans can tune into CBS Sunday Morning this Sunday, December 30th to watch a special feature about the band's charity the "All Within My Hands Foundation".
The group shared the following announcement about the feature via Facebook, We are thrilled to announce that All Within My Hands will be featured on CBS Sunday Morning this week!
"Many of you have followed us for some time, but this will be your chance to get to know us a little better, and a huge opportunity to share our work with a new audience.
"Be sure to tune in this Sunday, November 30. Check your local listing for showtimes."
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