Queen Shared 1975 Christmas Eve Performance Of 'Keep Yourself Alive' (2025 In Review)

Queen earned a top 25 story of January 2025 after they shared video of "Keep Yourself Alive" from a 1975 Christmas Eve performance at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. The video has enjoyed 296,000 views since they first released it.

Our news partner hennemusic had these details: The clip surfaces following the recent release of a remastered and expanded edition of the band's self-titled debut album.

Written by guitarist Brian May, the project's lead single was originally issued just a week before the band's debut was released in its native UK, and ahead of its arrival in North America three months later.

The 2024 6CD + 1 LP box set of "Queen 1" contains 63 tracks with 43 brand new mixes, comprising the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of Queen in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from Queen's first ever live performance in London, August 1970. Absent from the 1973 release, the song "Mad the Swine" has been reinstated to its original place in the running order, while a 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia accompanies the release.

Queen recorded the album with producer Roy Thomas Baker at Trident Studios; get more details here

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