The Who Announce Tommy: Live At Royal Albert Hall Watch Party and Q&A

The Who have announced a special online watch party of "Tommy: Live At Royal Albert Hall", which will be followed by a Q&A session with frontman Roger Daltrey.
The band shared via social media, "On Thursday 18th December at 8PM GMT / 3PM ET, we'll be reliving Tommy Live at Royal Albert Hall all over again as a global watch party on Lounges.tv, with all proceeds going to Teenage Cancer Trust."
Lounges.tc also revealed: There's also chance to win some incredible prizes in the stream too by answering some easy questions in the chat. Answer correctly and you could be in with a chance of winning:
5-seater box to a night of your choice to the Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall 2026
A pair of stalls tickets to a night of your choice to the Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall 2026
A Tommy Gig Poster signed by Roger Daltrey!
Get tickets here
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