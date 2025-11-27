Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams (2025 In Review)

Pop star Robbie Williams landed a top 25 story of January 2025 after he revealed that he recruited Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi and Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes to guest on a new song called "Rocket".

Williams was asked about recent comments from his musical director Karl Brazil that he had recorded with Iommi during a new chat with NME, and he responded, "Glenn Hughes [is on the track too]! I wanted to make the album that I'd make if I'd left Take That now, knowing what I know. This particular song ['Rocket'] encapsulates that perfectly."

He added, "This [track] is massive guitars, as you can imagine. It's adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall. That one in particular is my favourite song off my new album - that I've just announced is happening!" When asked about more details about the album, in particular the release date, Williams quipped: "I dunno - let's see how well the film does..."

William went on to release the track as the lead single to his "Brit Pop" album, but only Iommi was created as a featured guest. Check out the song below:

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