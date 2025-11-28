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AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title (2025 In Review)

11-28-2025
AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title (2025 In Review)

Rock legends AC/DC had a top 25 story of January 2025 after they took to social media to celebrate the anniversary of the release of their "Love At First Sight / Problem Child" double A-side single, but also when they were asked not to live up to the title of "Problem Child" by posting a bond.

The legendary rockers shared via Facebook on January 10th, "[On this day] 10 Jan. 1977 - 'Love At First Feel / Problem Child' is released as a double A- Side single in Australia.

They then added, "Meanwhile that same week the band is asked to post 'good behavior' bonds for a couple of concerts during their Australian tour." Along with a photo of a news clipping with the headline "AC/DC group to pay bond"

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