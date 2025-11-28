Down Working On First New Album In 17 Years (2025 In Review)

Down guitarist Kirk Windstein landed a top 25 story of January 2025 after he took to social media to share a photo from the recording studio where he and Pepper Keenan were recording guitars for the band's first new album in 17 years.

The acclaimed group, that is fronted by Pantera vocalist Philip H. Anselmo, have not released a new album since their 2007 effort "Over The Under" and Kirk took to Facebook on Friday (January 3rd) to reveal that they are recording.

The photo shows him and Keenan sitting playing guitar with the caption, "Pep and I laying down some Down Guitars!!!" and tagged the photo "feeling blessed with Kate Richardson and Pepper Keenan".

Windstein, also told That Metal Interview that he has been busy writing material for the album and said "We've got 10 new songs, Man. It's awesome".

Kirk provided an update to progress on the album during an appearance on the The Jasta Show earlier this month (November) revealing that he and Pepper were recording guitar for the album this month and then it goes to Phil Anselmo to record his vocals. Kirk said "But it's 10 tracks, [Phil has] got great ideas on all of 'em. It's really gonna be a killer, killer record."

The band has inked a deal with Nuclear Blast to release the album in 2026.

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