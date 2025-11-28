Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer (2025 In Review)

Former Mushroomhead frontman Jeffrey Nothing (Jeffrey Lewis Hetrick) was the subject of a top 25 story of January 2025 after has confirmed that he is battling cancer months after losing his wife to the disease, and his daughter launched a crowd funding page to help with his treatment.

His daughter Mea shared on the newly launched Gofundme page, "My dad has recently been diagnosed with Cancer, just months after losing my mom to the same thing. Due to this, he may have to stop working during his treatment. Anything means everything, Thank you."

She also shared about it via her social media and Jeffrey shared her message and said, "I really wanted to keep this to myself. I was diagnosed a couple months ago. It will be very hard to continue working with the treatment path I have chosen. Thank You for anything you can do to help. I know everyone is going through a lot."

the last update from Mea was on May 14th and she shared, "Hi, I wanted to thank you all for the love and help and to let everybody know that my dad is doing better and will be scheduling a scan very soon. Although he is again able, he hasn't found work yet. But the bills don't wait. If you could find it in your heart to help even a little bit more it would mean the World to us both. Thanks, Mea".

To date the campaign has raised $23,552. See it here

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