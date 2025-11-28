Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Lost Home In Los Angeles Wildfire (2025 In Review)

Iron Maiden icon Adrian Smith was the subject of a top 25 story of January 2025 after his wife Nathalie took to social media to share the tragic news that their home was destroyed in the wildfires that were raging in the Los Angeles area.

Nathalie shared a video via Instagram that included the message "we lost our house", she said in the comments, "We are safe. We have each other. We will start again. #malibustrong Thank-you for your support during these trying times."

She had previously shared two short videos from the evacuation of their Malibu neighborhood. She says in one clip that the smoke "is definitely coming towards us. . . . Now we have to go. It's just spread up here in the last few seconds. It's time to go." See the post here

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