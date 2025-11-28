Killswitch Engage To Headline Milwaukee Metal Fest

Killswitch Engage have been announced as the second headliner for the 2026 installment of the Milwaukee Metal Fest that will be taking place June 5th through 6th at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom.

They will join the previously announced headliner Acid Bath and so far the line-up is set to also include Integrity, Iron Reagan, Belushi Speed Ball, Internal Bleeding

Master, and Morta Skuld.

Organizers shared, "This is their first Milwaukee appearance in YEARS and we can't wait to have them on the Eagles Ballroom stage." They also revealed that there are 75 other bands that have yet been announced.

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