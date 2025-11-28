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Michael Monroe Previews New Album With 'Disconnected' Video

Bruce Henne | 11-28-2025
Michael Monroe Previews New Album With 'Disconnected' Video

(hennemusic) Michael Monroe has released a video for "Disconnected", the second single from his forthcoming album, "Outerstellar." The song speaks of something that the Finnish rocker feels passionately about: that live music is a rare and vital space for people to find each other in the moment.

"Technology was supposed to bring people closer together, when, in fact, people are more disconnected than ever. They're looking at their phones and their computers and downloading stuff," says Monroe. "And, you know, the Internet can't take away the experience of being at a live show. You're on stage, and you communicate with the audience who are there, in that moment. That's where the magic really happens, and absolutely no program or device or computer can reproduce that!"

"Disconnected" follows "Rockin' Horse" as the latest preview to "Outerstellar", which will be released on February 20 via Silver Lining Music. The project marks the follow-up to the former Hanoi Rocks lead singer's tenth studio set, 2022's "I Live Too Fast To Die Young."

Get tour details and stream the "Disconnected" video here.

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