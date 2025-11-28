(hennemusic) Michael Monroe has released a video for "Disconnected", the second single from his forthcoming album, "Outerstellar." The song speaks of something that the Finnish rocker feels passionately about: that live music is a rare and vital space for people to find each other in the moment.
"Technology was supposed to bring people closer together, when, in fact, people are more disconnected than ever. They're looking at their phones and their computers and downloading stuff," says Monroe. "And, you know, the Internet can't take away the experience of being at a live show. You're on stage, and you communicate with the audience who are there, in that moment. That's where the magic really happens, and absolutely no program or device or computer can reproduce that!"
"Disconnected" follows "Rockin' Horse" as the latest preview to "Outerstellar", which will be released on February 20 via Silver Lining Music. The project marks the follow-up to the former Hanoi Rocks lead singer's tenth studio set, 2022's "I Live Too Fast To Die Young."
Get tour details and stream the "Disconnected" video here.
Michael Monroe Previews New Album With 'Disconnected' Video
Michael Monroe Shares 'Rockin' Horse' Video
Michael Monroe Pulls Out Of Buckcherry Tour Due To Injury
Buckcherry Recruit Michael Monroe For Fall Tour
Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery Plot Tour -Rock The South Festival Postponed And Expanded- Wage War, We Came As Romans Tour- more
Kenny Chesney Finds Three New Songs To Include On Forthcoming Album- Wynonna Shares 'Kentucky Queen' To Announce New Album 'The Hard Truth'- more
mgk and Wiz Khalifa's 'Passport' Video- Alanis Morissette Announces Limited-Run Residency- SIENNA SPIRO Announces The My House Tour- Olivia Rodrigo- more
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Shares 'Pearls' To Announce New Album
Metal Supergroup Dead By Wednesday Release 'Flesh' Video
Cinema Stereo Release' Now We Feel Special' Video
Singled Out: The Steve Bardwil Band's Scarecrow Dreams
Wage War Recruit We Came As Romans, Varials, and Cane Hill For Emergency Broadcast Tour
Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery Plot Tour
The Menzingers Share Their 'Better Angels' Video
Watch lolitslea's 'Burnout!! Burnout!!' Video