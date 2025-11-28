Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett (2025 In Review)

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett easily claimed a top 25 story of January 2025 after he took to social media to comment on the current state of rock and metal and how he sees it committing suicide with online outlets being a platform for negative remarks. He believes that fans can make the genres more popular again by not taking part in the criticism.

Rockett shared, "Ever wonder why Rock and Metal is now only 6% of the music market share? It's literally cannibalism! Punk rock ate itself. We did not learn. Every rock / metal outlet is jammed packed with tons and tons of negative remarks. It's quickly becoming the soundtrack of the grumpy.

I refuse to succumb to it. I will continue to make and perform music that moves the soul, the spirit or just your butt! Help dig rock and metal out of its hole and into the spotlight again. I am fortunate to be part of a big rock band that continues to draw crowds, but not all of rock is in such a position. If you don't like something, don't listen. Pretty simple. The world doesn't need 10,000 critics.

"I super appreciate all the positivity that my new side band, Rockett Mafia is receiving. Please do the same for some of the other new awesome bands out there!

"Take care of each other and keep rock alive!"

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