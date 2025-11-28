Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett (2025 In Review)

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett easily claimed a top 25 story of January 2025 after he took to social media to comment on the current state of rock and metal and how he sees it committing suicide with online outlets being a platform for negative remarks. He believes that fans can make the genres more popular again by not taking part in the criticism.
Rockett shared, "Ever wonder why Rock and Metal is now only 6% of the music market share? It's literally cannibalism! Punk rock ate itself. We did not learn. Every rock / metal outlet is jammed packed with tons and tons of negative remarks. It's quickly becoming the soundtrack of the grumpy.
I refuse to succumb to it. I will continue to make and perform music that moves the soul, the spirit or just your butt! Help dig rock and metal out of its hole and into the spotlight again. I am fortunate to be part of a big rock band that continues to draw crowds, but not all of rock is in such a position. If you don't like something, don't listen. Pretty simple. The world doesn't need 10,000 critics.
"I super appreciate all the positivity that my new side band, Rockett Mafia is receiving. Please do the same for some of the other new awesome bands out there!
"Take care of each other and keep rock alive!"
Poison's Rikki Rockett Inks Deal For His Rockett Mafia
Poison In Talks For 2026 40th Anniversary Tour
Rock Committing Suicide Says Poison's Rikki Rockett
Poison To Tour 'For Sure' In 2026 Says Rockett
Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery Plot Tour -Rock The South Festival Postponed And Expanded- Wage War, We Came As Romans Tour- more
Kenny Chesney Finds Three New Songs To Include On Forthcoming Album- Wynonna Shares 'Kentucky Queen' To Announce New Album 'The Hard Truth'- more
mgk and Wiz Khalifa's 'Passport' Video- Alanis Morissette Announces Limited-Run Residency- SIENNA SPIRO Announces The My House Tour- Olivia Rodrigo- more
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Shares 'Pearls' To Announce New Album
Metal Supergroup Dead By Wednesday Release 'Flesh' Video
Cinema Stereo Release' Now We Feel Special' Video
Singled Out: The Steve Bardwil Band's Scarecrow Dreams
Wage War Recruit We Came As Romans, Varials, and Cane Hill For Emergency Broadcast Tour
Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery Plot Tour
The Menzingers Share Their 'Better Angels' Video
Watch lolitslea's 'Burnout!! Burnout!!' Video