The Black Crowes Shares 'Cursed Diamond' Video

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are debuting a video for "Cursed Diamond" in sync with the recent release of an expanded 30th anniversary release of their 1994 album, "Amorica", via UMe.

"Cursed Diamond" officially unearthed," says the band on social media. "Watch the brand new music video built from the 1994 Amorica. Mushroom Party footage - released for the first time today."

The Atlanta band's third studio set came on the heels of the massive success of their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", and 1992's "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion", and featured songs like "A Conspiracy", "Wiser Time", and "High Head Blues."

"Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms," says Chris Robinson. "It wasn't about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts - and 30 years later, that's still who we are."

"The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music," adds guitarist Rich Robinson. "That's what Amorica represents - our belief in ourselves and in this band."

The 2025 deluxe box set is available as a 5LP or 3CD set; it features "Tallest", a studio album of 9 newly mixed songs from the "Tall" sessions. "Tall", the legendary unreleased album recorded before "Amorica", was initially scrapped by Chris and Rich to bring a new creative energy to the recording of "Amorica."

George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler have done new mixes from the original multitrack recordings.

The set includes 3 unreleased recordings: "Bitter, Bitter You," "Title Song," and "Paris Song," an instrumental that evolves into the "Amorica" track, "Cursed Diamond."

Get more album details and stream the "Cursed Diamond" video here.

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