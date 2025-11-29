The sad passing of acclaimed guitarist John Sykes, best known for his work with Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy and Blue Murder was a top 25 story of January 2025. Sykes died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer, according to a post on his official social media.
He team shared the sad news via Facebook, "It is with great sorrow we share that John Sykes has passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer. He will be remembered by many as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who didn't know him personally, he was a thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room.
"He certainly marched to the beat of his own drum and always pulled for the underdog. In his final days, he spoke of his sincere love and gratitude for his fans who stuck by him through all these years.
"While the impact of his loss is profound and the mood somber, we hope the light of his memory will extinguish the shadow of his absence."
Ex-Whitesnake Guitarist John Sykes Dead At 65 - 2025 In Review
Ex-Whitesnake Guitarist John Sykes Dead At 65
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